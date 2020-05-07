What does the governor’s reopening plan mean for SLO County?

May 7, 2020

It appears San Luis Obispo County meets the criteria required to reopen restaurants with some restrictions sometime next week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier today that all counties can move partially into phase two of his reopening plan on Friday. This will allow retail stores to open for curbside service, manufacturing to resume, and warehouses for retail merchandise to resume operations.

Counties that meet criteria including no deaths for 14 days, no more than one case per 10,000 people, and the ability to test and provide medical care to coronavirus patients will be permitted to open restaurants sometime next week. Newsom plans to release specifics regarding variations different counties can select on May 12.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting for Friday, to discuss sending a letter to the state showing the county has met the requirements to move further into phase two.

On Thursday, the county confirmed three new cases of the virus: all in the North County.

Of the 211 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 167 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are five people in the hospital — with three in intensive care, and 38 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 75

Atascadero — 34

Arroyo Grande — 19

San Luis Obispo — 17

Nipomo — 16

CMC — 11

San Miguel — 8

Templeton — 7

Pismo Beach — 7

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 11

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 61,945 positive cases and 2,555 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,2589,105 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 76,792 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 3,905,532 cases with 270,124 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with the Cal Coast News Top Stories .

Loading...