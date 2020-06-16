Front Page  »  

Black organization accuses SLO mayor of cheap political tricks

June 16, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon has come under fire from the California Black Chamber of Commerce for attempting to link racism to global warming.

Harmon, who has been a primary proponent of an ordinance supporting all electric building, asked members of the public to support the ordinance in a June 15 Facebook post. In order to battle racism and the pandemic, the community needs to support her clean energy proposal, Harmon wrote.

“As we confront racism and the pandemic, we also confront climate change,” Harmon wrote. “They are interconnected and we do not reach justice until we reach justice on all levels.”

Shortly afterwards, the California Black Chamber of Commerce sent Harmon a letter accusing her of attempting to use the Black Lives Matter movement to promote her political agenda. The letter ends with a request for an apology from Harmon.

“We are stunned and angry about your online post this morning where you in effect make climate change a condition for racial justice in America!” the letter says. “It is clear why. You put a building code ordinance on the agenda tomorrow, one that you have an obvious political interest in passing. Perhaps your reelection in November has shorted-out your judgement.”

“You have combined the moral cry for justice Black Lives Matter with a ban on natural gas as interconnected with racial justice. How dare you?”

“This is a cheap political trick that betrays your values and sensitivities as mayor of the City of San Luis Obispo. And will not go unchallenged.”

The chamber letter then chastises the SLO City Council for holding the meeting at 3 p.m., in a city building that the public is not permitted to attend because of the pandemic.

Jay King, the president of the California Black Chamber of Commerce, said he was concerned that the wording of the letter was harsher than he had wanted, but that he agrees with the concerns listed.

“I stand firm in that they need to stand down,” King said. “You can’t conflate climate change with racial disparity. We trust our public officials will not play politics.”


Loading...
Related:


10
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
lakerhater

Bravo!


Vote Up6Vote Down 
06/16/2020 6:06 pm
womanwhohasbeenthere

The mayor and Council need to major on the majors. This latest example of pushing the Progressive agenda should be a wakeup call to everyone in SLO. Please, won’t someone run against her and her compatriots on the Council?


Vote Up12Vote Down 
06/16/2020 5:14 pm
ratherbefishing

Mr. King,

I appreciate your letter, and rest assured that it was not at all harsh. If anything it should have been harsher, taking her to task for enclosing climate change and the pandemic under the “justice” umbrella.

Only our infantile mayor could demand justice for natural phenomena.


Vote Up19Vote Down 
06/16/2020 4:41 pm
TKG

Thank you Jay King!


Vote Up28Vote Down 
06/16/2020 2:41 pm
cooperdog

La révolution dévore ses propres enfants.


Vote Up11Vote Down 
06/16/2020 2:19 pm
playgeetar

Great post cooperdog. You might be a poodle that recls the French Revolution but I actually think you are a friendly golden retriever barking out a warning with a French accent. Good job. However, this is the Black Chamber of Congress and not black lives matters. One of the founders of that organization is an admirer of great intellectuals like Marx, Lenin and Mao Ze Dong. See you in the Gulag when they have finally established the SLOAZ.


Vote Up-4Vote Down 
06/16/2020 3:13 pm
shishkabob141

Noooooo, Heidi Harmon wouldn’t use the current racial unrest to promote her political agenda!

How dare the Ca Black Chamber of Commerce accuse her of such a thing!

Just kidding…FINALLY someone has called Harmon out on her BS.

Just goes to show there is no length to which the left won’t go–never let a good crisis go to waste.


Vote Up34Vote Down 
06/16/2020 2:03 pm
slomark

Awesome! Great to see the California Black Chamber of Commerce say something to our crazy mayor.


Now, will SLO progressives boycott Mayor Harmon like they’ve been boycotting every other company or person in SLO for incorrect hashtags, boarding up their stores, not issuing full-throated support for BLM, and any other minor infraction (in their eyes)?


Vote Up32Vote Down 
06/16/2020 1:59 pm
incompingov

Another reason to send this twit Harmon packing in November. Attempting to link these two topics is a sign of deceitfulness. Does she really think the voters don’t see right through this ridiculous crap?


Vote Up33Vote Down 
06/16/2020 1:43 pm
Mitch C

I think that it is fine that Harmon wants to live in an all electric environment, it is not OK to push her personal agenda upon those who don’t want to live “all electric”. Each person should have the right and ability to live as they like.


Vote Up38Vote Down 
06/16/2020 1:35 pm
﻿