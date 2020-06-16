California police unions advertise reform agenda

June 16, 2020

Three California police unions ran full-page advertisements on Sunday in major newspapers in the Golden State, as well as the Washington Post, calling for a nationwide set of policing reforms.

Jointly, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, San Francisco Police Officers Association and San Jose Police Officers’ Association ran ads in the The Washington Post, Los Angels Times, The San Francisco Chronicle and The Mercury News. The ads contained a statement about the George Floyd killing, as well as policy proposals.

“No words can convey our collective disgust and sorrow for the murder of George Floyd. We have an obligation as a profession and as human beings to express our sorrow by taking action,” the advertisements state.

The full-page ads go on to list several proposed reforms, modeled in large part after existing law enforcement accountability systems and policies used in California.

All three of the police unions are calling for a national use-of-force standard that emphasizes deescalation, proportional response and accountability provisions, which would be mirrored after the Los Angeles Police Department’s existing policies.

Likewise, the Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose police unions are calling for a national database of ex-police officers who were fired for gross misconduct, which would prevent other agencies from hiring them.

Additionally, the police unions are proposing an early warning system to identify officers who may need more training and mentoring, which would be modeled after a San Francisco Police Department system, as well as mandating a publicly accessible use-of-force analysis website similar to one the San Jose Police Department has.

Furthermore, the unions’ proposals call for frequent training of police officers to build and refresh their skills to improve community outcomes, in similar fashion to what is outlined in California’s use of deadly force law, SB 230.

