Coronavirus cases surge in California, steady uptick in SLO County

June 8, 2020

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in California, with newly confirmed cases spiking on Friday at 3,600.

More than 70 percent of coronavirus cases in the state are located in a handful of Southern California counties. On the other side of the spectrum, 10 counties currently have one or fewer active cornavirus cases.

Los Angeles County remains the epicenter with 48 percent of cases and 57 percent of coronavirus deaths in California.

In San Luis Obispo County, during the past four days, there have been 11 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, or 2.8 per day. Of those; three were in Nipomo; two in San Luis Obispo; and one each in Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Templeton, and Morro Bay.

Of the 299 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 268 individuals have recovered, and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are five people in the hospital – with three in intensive care, and 25 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 122

Atascadero — 40

Nipomo — 29

Arroyo Grande — 24

San Luis Obispo — 21

CMC — 11

Templeton — 10

Pismo Beach — 9

San Miguel — 9

Morro Bay — 7

Other county cases — 17

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 132,605 positive cases, and 4,657 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 2,025,440 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 113,049 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 7,183,906 cases with 408,028 dead.

