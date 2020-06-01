Front Page  »  

Hundreds in SLO protest George Floyd’s death

June 1, 2020

A crowd in the hundreds protested peacefully in San Luis Obispo on Sunday as violent protests and riots continued in major cities across the United States in the aftermath of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Protesters gathered at Mitchell Park and marched through downtown SLO, at one point lying down on Marsh Street. Demonstrators carried signs including, “No Justice No Peace. No Racist Police,” which was also one of the crowd’s chants.

The protest attracted a heavy police presence, even though it did not turn violent. The protest had been promoted by the organization R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and individuals, including San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon.

Also on Sunday, a protest in Santa Maria likewise attracted hundreds of demonstrators. Violence later ensued in the area of the Santa Maria protest.

A small fire broke out on a street and there were reports of vandalism. Additionally, Santa Maria police said a person was stabbed on Sunday.

There were also drivers doing donuts in vehicles as crowds in Santa Maria watched.

 


mercut1469

Great to see law enforcement kneeling with protesters—Colin Kaepernick was right. Hopefully this is truly a breakthrough moment in American history and the nation can begin to get meaningful LE reform on the books. If Trump really wanted to be reelected he would sit down with government and civil rights leaders and come up with a plan for change. Nah, he won’t do that—he’s too invested in dividing us.


https://www.ksby.com/news/local-news/officers-kneel-with-protesters-in-san-luis-obispo


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
06/01/2020 8:03 pm
obispan

Still protesting Monday night in SLO. They swarmed onto the 101 shutting it down and are now in a standoff with 50+ officers and a ghetto bird in front of the SLO police station. Did Heidi Harmon include the massive overtime expense in her budget now decimated by lack of tax revenue? But then being mayor of the city was never her primary job anyway.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
06/01/2020 7:40 pm
mullyman

Social distancing ” NOT ” protests exempt. Its not right that Mr Floyd was treated badly by the bad apple police and died but the next time a white person or hispanic is treated the same with the same results I expect protests for those people also as everyone no matter what color is still a american and part of the USA


Vote Up7Vote Down 
06/01/2020 5:45 pm
Kidholm

If all lives were equally valued that would be the case. But some lives are value much more than others. It’s those lives that get the attention when taken.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
06/01/2020 8:00 pm
commonsenseguy

They had the Constitutional right to a peaceful protest and march. I’m glad to see there was no violence or damage to SLO. Yet. Let’s see what tonight brings. Laying down in the street, meaningless. It takes a little from it as far as I’m concerned. Stay turned. They might take a more brazen, destructive and violent approach with the help of some outside of the area influence as we’ve seen in other parts of our nation.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
06/01/2020 4:54 pm
Myself

Lets hope it doesn’t turn stupid like other citys have, but if it does the police here most likely will get away with it, just today they allowed protesters to march on city streets and on HWY 101, traffic was stopped on the highway for this nonesense, I don’t see what good that does, it just pisses people off that have to be places.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
06/01/2020 7:59 pm
