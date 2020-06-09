Front Page  »  

McClatchy cuts costs, Tribune abandons new office

June 9, 2020

A little more than a year after moving into a downsized office, the San Luis Obispo Tribune is now giving up its new smaller headquarters, as The McClatchy Company has decided to make seven of its newsrooms operate remotely for the remainder of 2020.

McClatchy, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, announced the staff of seven newsrooms, three of which are in California, will work remotely for the rest of the year. In addition to San Luis Obispo, the other six newsrooms are in Modesto, Merced, Miami, Charlotte, Washington, D.C. and Columbia, South Carolina.

A Poynter report states, amid its Chapter 11 reorganization, McClatchy is prioritizing jobs over cubicles.

“The pandemic has accelerated our organization’s need and ability to work remotely,” McClatchy said in a statement to Poynter. “This has led us to look at new ways to find cost savings, including the exit of real estate leases, which our Chapter 11 reorganization allows.”

In April 2019, The Tribune departed its longtime headquarters on South Higuera Street and moved into a suite inside the Edna Valley Office Building by the corner of Tank Farm Road and Broad Street. On Tuesday, in a letter to readers penned by The Tribune’s local editor Joe Tarica, the newspaper announced it will move out of its Tank Farm Road suite in July.

Tribune employees will largely work remotely through the end of 2020, Tarica wrote in the letter. Amid the ongoing pandemic, much of The Tribune’s staff has already been working from home since mid-March.

“We continue to face financial headwinds. In this move, we are investing in people over place,” Tarica stated in the letter.

Tarica said The Tribune will find a new home in San Luis Obispo in 2021, after the commercial real estate industry comes up with new standards and approaches.

An internal note to McClatchy employees stated the company envisions staffers returning to work in an office environment, though one “that complements remote work.”

Poynter’s article, though, raises the question of whether physical newsrooms, like The Tribune’s, might be eliminated permanently and whether staffers will continue working from home after the pandemic concludes.

As a result of McClatchy’s previous nationwide reorganization of its newspapers, The Tribune has an out-of-town publisher, as well as a regional editor based in Sacramento. The Tribune also shifted to being primarily printed in Santa Maria.

In recent days, The Tribune also lost one of its lead reporters, Monica Vaughn, who transferred to The Fresno Bee, another McClatchy publication.

As of Tuesday, McClatchy’s stock price is 14 cents. Earlier this year, it plummeted to less than 10 cents a share. The company’s stock price was once more than $700 a share.


9
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
aye-caramba

They cannot even be straightforward with what everyone sees, they are kaput . Bias , partisan rag . Just stupid stuff . It will be such a service to the community when they are gone . Notice how the “bombshell” reporting about Biden’s sexual harassment revelations got buried by them ( just vanished ). Tarica is a cheap partisan tool . Adios , ride into the sunset and just leave . We will all be better for it.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
06/09/2020 7:55 pm
pasoparent5

Not even Mr. Joetopia himself couldn’t save the sinking ship the SS Trib.


Mr. Tarica, your biased paper has been dying for a while now and I don’t believe your claim that the Tribune will “find a new home” in 2021.


You won’t NEED a new home because thankfully, your business will be fully dissolved by then.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
06/09/2020 7:25 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Good. The NY Times should be next


Vote Up9Vote Down 
06/09/2020 5:21 pm
ctakier

Does anyone else hear the toilet being flushed?


Vote Up19Vote Down 
06/09/2020 4:46 pm
commonsenseguy

It’s been in the tank for years. It’s due more to the to the terrible reporting and coverage that the have failed, not to mention their move to the far left. I haven’t read it since 2002. It couldn’t report the truth or report fairly without an agenda way back then.


Vote Up3Vote Down 
06/09/2020 4:41 pm
shelworth

“Pushing the progressive agenda isn’t working, I know!, Let’s push it twice as hard!”


Vote Up6Vote Down 
06/09/2020 4:27 pm
Mitch C

I’ve been around long enough to remember when the Tribune was a viable part of the San Luis Obispo community: no longer. To survive Joe needs to moved from his far left reporting and return to true reporting. It is surprising that the Tribune has survived this long, it is a shadow of what it was. Joe, lose the left agenda and report what is going on. If you need an example follow the lead of CCN and just report what is happening without the left slant, otherwise the Tribune will be part of SLO’s long ago history.


Vote Up10Vote Down 
06/09/2020 3:46 pm
pasoparent5

After former editor Jeff Fairbanks died back in ’95, the Telegram-Tribune was still readable for a few more years. But like you said, now the Trib is a shadow of what it once was.

Joe Tarica is bitter, biased, and not NEAR as decent of an editor as Fairbanks was.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
06/09/2020 7:29 pm
r0y

Good thing there’s Cal Coast News, or most people would not have heard of this.


Vote Up39Vote Down 
06/09/2020 3:21 pm
