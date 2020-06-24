Front Page  »  

Protests cost San Luis Obispo at least $250,000

June 24, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

The city of San Luis Obispo tallied some of the taxpayer costs related to a handful of recent protests. Those expenses come to $253,238, and do not include all the costs.

One of the primary goals of the protests is to shift a portion of police department funding to social services. However, officer overtime costs related to five days of protests has exceeded $176,000 at a time the city is facing budget shortfalls related to the coronavirus.

In response to a records request, the city provided partial costs for the five protests that occurred from May 31 through June 5. The costs include officer hours, management hours, barrier material, and food and drinks.

On June 1, protesters blocked traffic on Highway 101, and later engaged in a standoff with officers near the police station. During the protests that followed, officers guarded on-ramps and off-ramps to keep the protesters off Highway 101.

While the number of protests has slowed, protests are continuing, with another protest planned for Thursday at 7:45 p.m.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
hotdog

One reason for the high costs was that the cops way overdid their show of force. Instead of standing around like a bunch of storm troopers a small cadre could have controlled things, especially if they marched with us. The large gangs of thugs they presented before the peaceful protestors could have been kept out of sight to reduce any tensions.


06/24/2020 5:03 pm
Bert

The protesters showed up for free. The officers showed up for a quarter of a million dollars. The problem is that the police are too expensive. And you and I are paying for it.


06/24/2020 3:25 pm
horse_soldier

So the protester party is over, time to pay the bills!

No doubt Heidi Harmon has a good plan for how to do so. After all, she was chief cheerleader for how to do more damage to downtown businesses.


06/24/2020 3:23 pm
