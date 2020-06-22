Front Page  »  

The number of new coronavirus cases continues to surge in SLO County

June 22, 2020

As San Luis Obispo County continues to reopen, the number of new coronavirus cases continues to surge. The county has linked pockets of new cases to an outbreak at a assisted living facility, a graduation party and several family gatherings.

In San Luis Obispo County, during the past six days, there have been 86 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, or 14.3 per day. San Luis Obispo leads with 21 new cases, followed by Nipomo at 13.

Of the 442 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 322 individuals have recovered, and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are seven people in the hospital — three in intensive care, and 112 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

  • Paso Robles — 139
  • Atascadero — 63
  • Nipomo — 53
  • San Luis Obispo — 48
  • Arroyo Grande — 35
  • Templeton — 17
  • Grover Beach — 14
  • Pismo Beach — 13
  • CMC — 11
  • Morro Bay — 10
  • San Miguel — 9
  • Los Osos — 6
  • Shandon — 5
  • Other county cases — 19

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 183,207 positive cases, and 5,547 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 2,384,668 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 122,570 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 9,162,535 cases with 473,088 dead.


aye-caramba

So it wasn’t the unwashed masses enjoying the beach , it WAS the trendy, ill informed , bored , millennial sheeple protesting … just dumb . Where’s the outrage ?


06/22/2020 4:28 pm 
06/22/2020 4:28 pm
kevin rise

I see Baby Boomers, nor a day older though; without mask as much as Millenials, x ,y and zenu. The ww2 era kids get Covids deadlines via science publications, not nationalism or political or spiritual, truly. Just science.


06/22/2020 5:54 pm 
06/22/2020 5:54 pm
MrYan

Did you read the article? It clearly says the county has linked it to; old folks homes, a graduation party, and several family gatherings.


You have to get real creative to read in protesters with that bunch. Not there.

Both the unwashed masses and the trendy elites caught a break I guess.


The ill informed sheep-el seems to be you. Bahhh.


06/22/2020 8:02 pm 
06/22/2020 8:02 pm
fish

people need to respect one another & wear masks, wash hands, and social distance. This virus won’t go away –


06/22/2020 3:56 pm 
06/22/2020 3:56 pm
varian08

fish i am with you, but you are on the wrong place here. this is the place where people do not care, the wanabe patriots who want to make America great for themself, forget everybody else.


06/22/2020 5:15 pm 
06/22/2020 5:15 pm
