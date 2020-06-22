The number of new coronavirus cases continues to surge in SLO County

June 22, 2020

As San Luis Obispo County continues to reopen, the number of new coronavirus cases continues to surge. The county has linked pockets of new cases to an outbreak at a assisted living facility, a graduation party and several family gatherings.

In San Luis Obispo County, during the past six days, there have been 86 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, or 14.3 per day. San Luis Obispo leads with 21 new cases, followed by Nipomo at 13.

Of the 442 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 322 individuals have recovered, and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are seven people in the hospital — three in intensive care, and 112 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 139

Atascadero — 63

Nipomo — 53

San Luis Obispo — 48

Arroyo Grande — 35

Templeton — 17

Grover Beach — 14

Pismo Beach — 13

CMC — 11

Morro Bay — 10

San Miguel — 9

Los Osos — 6

Shandon — 5

Other county cases — 19

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 183,207 positive cases, and 5,547 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 2,384,668 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 122,570 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 9,162,535 cases with 473,088 dead.

