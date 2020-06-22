Santa Maria fire sends one person to the hospital

A structure fire in Santa Maria Monday morning resulted in a person being transported to the hospital.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported the fire at a building in the 200 block of West Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

An ambulance transported a person to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. No firefighters suffered any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

