Evacuations order as fire engulfs structure in Paso Robles

June 22, 2020

A fire that started in the Salinas Riverbed on Monday afternoon, is burning a structure in the bluffs above South River Road. City officials have ordered multiple evacuations as the fire threatens additional structures.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the fire was spotted burning in the river bed. The flames then jumped River Road, headed up the bluffs and engulfed at least one structure.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services provided an evacuation map showing an area bordered by Highway 101, Highway 46 and Niblick Road. The city has opened two evacuation centers: the Paso Robles Veteran’s Hall at 240 Scott St and the Senior Center at270 Scott Street.

