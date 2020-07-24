Front Page  »  

Arsonist set June fire in Avila Beach

July 24, 2020

Cal Fire investigators announced Friday that an arsonist set the Avila Fire, which burned 445 acres and threatened homes in Shell Beach in June.

The fire began in a creek bed about 70 feet from Avila Beach Drive near Highway 101 on the afternoon of June 15. The blaze, which took three days to contain, led to widespread evacuations.

Investigators do not believe the person who started the fire is a serial arsonist.

“It has been determined that the Avila Fire was human caused and intentionally set,” according to Cal Fire. “This remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by CAL FIRE/County Fire Investigators and a list of possible suspects has been developed.”


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
KAG2020

Check the financial sitiuations of the homeowners in the threatened area. Anybody about ready to get their home repossessed or recently upped their insurance, etc. should be looked into.


Vote Up3Vote Down 
07/25/2020 10:34 am
kevin rise

And the earth is flat right? And bleaching via injections scrubs your insides clean?


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
07/25/2020 1:57 pm
KAG2020

Do you have an intelligent response or just an immature, snarky one?


Vote Up1Vote Down 
07/25/2020 3:10 pm
copperhead

Began in a creek bed. Say no more


Vote Up2Vote Down 
07/25/2020 7:31 am
mazin

GO GET ‘EM


Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/24/2020 5:57 pm
﻿