Credit card skimmers found at gas station in Morro Bay

July 24, 2020

Morro Bay police are investigating the discovery Thursday of eight credit card skimmers at the Sinclair Gas Station on Morro Bay Boulevard.

A San Luis Obispo County Weights and Measures employee discovered the devices installed in gas pumps at the Sinclair Gas Station. Investigators then checked for illegal devises at all other gas stations in Morro Bay. No other skimming devices were located.

A credit card skimming device reads the magnetic strip or chip on your credit or debit card when you use it at an ATM, gas pump or other point of sale.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact officer Marvos at (805) 772-6229 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

