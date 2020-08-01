Cornavirus death toll in San Luis Obispo County reaches 15

July 31, 2020

A 100-year-old resident of a nursing home is the 15 San Luis Obispo County resident to lose their life to the coronavirus, while California surpasses 500,000 confirmed cases of virus.

During the past two days, there were 73 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. Paso Robles leads with 30 cases, followed by Nipomo with eight, and San Luis Obispo with six.

Of the 1,783 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 1,369 individuals have recovered, and 15 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 14 people in the hospital — four in intensive care, and 385 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 461

Nipomo — 247

San Luis Obispo — 241

Atascadero — 204

Arroyo Grande — 139

Grover Beach — 85

Templeton — 68

Oceano — 50

San Miguel — 47

Pismo Beach — 44

Los Osos — 36

Morro Bay — 25

Cambria — 23

Santa Margarita — 18

CMC — 11

Cayucos — 10

Shandon — 9

Avila Beach — 6

Other county cases — 59

As of Friday evening, there have been 501,909 positive cases, and 9,194 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 4,706,059 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 156,752 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 17,770,735 cases with 683,245 dead.

