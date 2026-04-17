Man allegedly filmed women nude inside Arroyo Grande gym

April 16, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A male suspect who allegedly secretly recorded nearly 50 women nude or partially nude inside the tanning and red-light therapy rooms of an Arroyo Grande gym.

On Dec. 29, 2025, officers responded to Planet Fitness at 1576 W. Branch Street over a report of a male suspect caught recording a female who was partially nude in a tanning booth. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Investigators managed to identify the suspect through witness statements and a review of surveillance footage. The police department has yet to disclose the suspect’s name.

Police served search warrants at the suspect’s home and seized electronic devices. Over the course of the investigation, officers discovered evidence indicating the suspect committed the same act numerous times last year.

The man would enter the locked tanning booth room and record females inside who were nude or partially nude without their knowledge.

A forensic review revealed more than 50 videos that appeared to show female gym members inside the tanning and red-light therapy rooms. Investigators believe there are approximately 47 individual victims, the majority of whom police have yet to identify.

The recordings span from Jan. 2025 to Dec. 2025.

Arroyo Grande police are trying to identify additional victims. Investigators encourage any female who used the tanning or red-light therapy rooms at Planet Fitness in 2025 to contact Arroyo Grande Police Officer Brandon Earnest at (805) 473-5110 ext. 7021 or via email at bearnest@arroyogrande.org.

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