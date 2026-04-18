Shandon school board member charged with felony shoplifting

April 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A controversial Shandon school board member is facing felony shoplifting charges after law enforcement arrested her a third time in less then 10 years for shoplifting.

Paso Robles police officers arrested Shandon Joint Unified School District Board Member Jennifer Moe on Dec. 20 for shoplifting from Target. In late 2017, Paso Robles officers arrested Moe twice for stealing from grocery stores. In both cases, Moe pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges.

In late 2024, California significantly tightened its shoplifting laws through the passage of Proposition 36. Third time offenders now face felony sentences of 16 to 36 months in jail or prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Moe’s criminal history includes arrests for assault with a deadly weapon and battery. There was a time when Moe was barred from walking on the elementary school grounds, according to a staff member who asked that their name not be made public.

In the past, a school board meeting was shuttered because Moe was allegedly screaming.

Even if Moe is convicted of a felony, she can remain on the school board unless the voters remove her. In California, felons are permitted to serve as elected school board members.

Moe is scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing on June 1.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...