Cal Poly San Luis Obispo football recruit dies of apparent suicide

April 17, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A star high school football player who had committed to play at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo died earlier this month in Orange County, apparently by suicide. [Sports Illustrated]

Ryder Barnes, 18, attended Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine. He was named Epsilon League Defensive Player of the Year and given All-Orange County honors following his senior season of high school football. Barnes committed to play edge rusher at Cal Poly.

On the evening of April 6, Barnes was found dead on Olympiad Road and Marguerite Parkway in Mission Viejo. His body was discovered close to a park.

It was determined Barnes died by suicide, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Following Barnes’ death, Cal Poly Head Coach Tim Skipper released a statement giving his condolences to Barnes’ family and friends.

“On behalf of our entire Cal Poly football family, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Ryder Barnes,” Skipper said. “Ryder was an exceptional young man with a bright future, and this loss is felt by all of us. Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and all who loved him during this incredibly difficult time.”

Earlier this week, Crean Lutheran High held a memorial honoring Barnes.

“Our Saints community gathered to honor and remember Ryder Barnes,” Crean Lutheran stated in a social media post following the memorial. “Ryder was deeply loved, and his life touched many in our community.”

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