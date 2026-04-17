Elderly Arroyo Grande man struck by car in Pismo Beach lot, dies
April 17, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An 88-year-old Arroyo Grande man died Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in a Pismo Beach parking lot.
Shortly after 10 a.m., a witness reported a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the parking lot of Med Plus, located at 877 N. Oak Park Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, personnel from Med Plus were rendering aid on the elderly man, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.
Med Plus personnel quickly turned over the patient to paramedics, and San Luis Ambulance tried to transport him to a local hospital. However, the Arroyo Grande man died of his injuries before arriving at the hospital.
The driver who collided with the victim remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police determined neither drugs nor alcohol factored into the collision.
Pismo Beach police notified the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office of the incident and turned over the death investigation to coroner’s office investigators. The investigation remains ongoing.
Authorities have yet to release the victim’s name.
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