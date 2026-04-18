San Luis Obispo County ranked fourth least affordable

April 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

While home ownership is a key part of the American dream, there is a dramatic gap between what the middle class can afford and actual home prices on the Central Coast. San Luis Obispo County is ranked the fourth least affordable county in the United States.

In SLO County, major monthly home expenses consumed 89.7% of a typical residents’ wages during the first quarter of 2026, according to ATTOM.

The top 25 most unaffordable counties in the United States include 14 in California.

Kings County, New York leads as the most unaffordable county with 108.6% of a residents income needed for major monthly expenses. The next four unaffordable counties are in California: Santa Cruz County with 97.1% of residents typical wages, Marin County with 91.1%, SLO County with 89.7% and Orange County with 88.1%.

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