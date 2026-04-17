Fire breaks out inside apartment at Paso Robles ECHO shelter

April 17, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire broke out inside an apartment at the Paso Robles ECHO shelter on Thursday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a fire alarm sounded at the ECHO shelter. Initially, Paso Robles firefighters responded to a call reporting the alarm went off. But, following additional calls, firefighters determined there was a structure fire, according to a city of Paso Robles news release.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found no smoke but actively flowing water from a first floor apartment sprinkler system. Firefighters quickly searched the apartment and found two dogs in a bathroom. They removed the dogs and turned them over to Paso Robles police until the owner could be located.

The blaze was isolated to the single first floor apartment. Firefighters remained at the scene until approximately 9:48 p.m., as they assisted the building owners with evacuating water and salvaging belongings.

A total of 12 firefighters took part in the fire response. Cal Fire personnel assisted Paso Robles firefighters.

Paso Robles fire personnel are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Officials say the fire serves as a good reminder that, with daylight savings time, residents should change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

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