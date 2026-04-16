Two people busted for illegal crab collection in San Luis Obispo County

April 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A California Department of Fish and Wildlife officer recently busted two people who were attempting to remove 351 crabs from Estero Bluffs State Park in San Luis Obispo County.

While on patrol, the officer spotted two people collecting crabs in the tidal zone and placing them into a small plastic bag. As the individuals exited the area and returned toward the bluff trail, the officer observed one subject remove a sweatshirt and wrap it around the bag in an apparent attempt to conceal its contents.

The officer requested to inspect the bag and discovered an extremely large number of striped shore crabs inside. After counting, the total came to 351 crabs – exceeding the legal limit by 281. Neither individual possessed a valid fishing license.

The officer cited the individuals for fishing without a license and exceeding the legal bag limit. The crabs were seized and returned alive to the ocean.

“This case highlights how quickly over harvest can occur in intertidal areas and the lengths individuals may go to conceal violations,” according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

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