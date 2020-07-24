Front Page  »  

Credit card skimmers found at gas station in Morro Bay

July 24, 2020

Morro Bay police are investigating the discovery Thursday of eight credit card skimmers at the Sinclair Gas Station on Morro Bay Boulevard.

A San Luis Obispo County Weights and Measures employee discovered the devices installed in gas pumps at the Sinclair Gas Station. Investigators then checked for illegal devises at all other gas stations in Morro Bay. No other skimming devices were located.

A credit card skimming device reads the magnetic strip or chip on your credit or debit card when you use it at an ATM, gas pump or other point of sale.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact officer Marvos at (805) 772-6229 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
IDBOUND

Possibly the skimmers were placed on 8 pumps so it appeared to be part of a legitimate gas pump so all the pumps matched each other in appearance


Vote Up4Vote Down 
07/25/2020 3:58 pm
kayaknut

It does seem odd. I understand Weights and Measures only normally check pumps once a year, so it seems there is no easy way to know how long the devices were attached. It does seem if the owner was performing regular checks for devices they would have found at least one and then performed inspection of all pumps. Something doesn’t sound right.


Vote Up12Vote Down 
07/25/2020 12:35 pm
LameCommenter

The Sinclair staff and owner(s) could not detect the devices? On EIGHT pumps? It took Weights and Measures?


Sounds like an inside or authorized job. Stay away from off-brand stations for just this reason, not to mention questionable fuel quality and purity.


Vote Up13Vote Down 
07/25/2020 10:14 am
Old Salt

My thoughts exactly.

Someone at that gas station was in on the skimming…


Vote Up5Vote Down 
07/25/2020 11:43 am
﻿