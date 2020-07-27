Front Page  »  

Deputies investigating human foot found in Templeton

July 27, 2020

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies are investigating a human foot found in Templeton on Monday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a bicyclist reported finding a human foot on the 2800 block of Santa Rita Road in rural Templeton. Detectives are not releasing the exact location of the discovery because of an ongoing investigation.

At this time, investigators are not sure if the person the foot belongs to was a victim of foul play or of an accident.

Detectives are not releasing any further information at this time.


malovato

A man lost his leg and a foot in a traffic accident near Vineyard Rd on 101 ten or so days ago. He took out 30+ feet of guardrail which also caused his vehicle to catch fire. Even after doing a grid search CHP was never able to find the missing foot at the accident scene. Authorities assumed it burned in the fire. It now appears a fox or some kind of “critter” found it.


07/27/2020 2:58 pm
shelworth

Check for people who have recently move here from British Columbia… https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/14/americas/dismembered-foot-washes-ashore-canada-trnd/index.html


07/27/2020 2:44 pm
