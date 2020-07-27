Deputies investigating human foot found in Templeton
July 27, 2020
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies are investigating a human foot found in Templeton on Monday morning.
Shortly after 9 a.m., a bicyclist reported finding a human foot on the 2800 block of Santa Rita Road in rural Templeton. Detectives are not releasing the exact location of the discovery because of an ongoing investigation.
At this time, investigators are not sure if the person the foot belongs to was a victim of foul play or of an accident.
Detectives are not releasing any further information at this time.
