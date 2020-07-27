Front Page  »  

Truck crashes into utility pole in San Luis Obispo

July 27, 2020

A truck crashed into a utility pole off southbound Highway 101 at the Broad Street onramp early Monday morning.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., the truck drove off the highway and ended up on the Broad Street onramp. Following the collision, authorities closed closed the southbound on and offramps at Broad Street, which are due to reopen Monday afternoon.

It is unclear whether the collision caused a power outage in the area. PG&E workers came out to the scene to repair the utility pole.

KSBY reports the pickup truck also damaged a guardrail, which Caltrans workers are repairing. Crews have also been cleaning up debris on the highway.

There were no reports of the crash causing injuries.


LameCommenter

Guard rail ain’t cheap. I once donated an RV to an anti-drug heavy metal band so they could tour (small time band, no big deal) the country with their anti-drug message at high schools. They wiped out some rail in Texas and you get charged for every truck, every bolt, every person leaning on a shovel during the repair. It clocks up FAST.


Hope the driver has lots of insurance.


07/27/2020 4:15 pm
