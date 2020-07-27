Truck crashes into utility pole in San Luis Obispo

A truck crashed into a utility pole off southbound Highway 101 at the Broad Street onramp early Monday morning.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., the truck drove off the highway and ended up on the Broad Street onramp. Following the collision, authorities closed closed the southbound on and offramps at Broad Street, which are due to reopen Monday afternoon.

It is unclear whether the collision caused a power outage in the area. PG&E workers came out to the scene to repair the utility pole.

KSBY reports the pickup truck also damaged a guardrail, which Caltrans workers are repairing. Crews have also been cleaning up debris on the highway.

There were no reports of the crash causing injuries.

