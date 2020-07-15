Morro Bay police arrest two violent assailants

July 14, 2020

In a pair of apparently unrelated assaults in Morro Bay over the weekend, a suspect hit a victim in the face with a metal sign, while another suspect, who was allegedly intoxicated, assaulted two workers at a gas station after harassing a female clerk over her relationship status, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, a man called 911 and reported another man had struck him in the face with a metal sign.

Officers arrived at the 1100 block of Embarcadero Road and determined the victim was throwing trash in a dumpster while the suspect was digging through a nearby trash can. A verbal argument ensued, police said.

The victim walked away, but the suspect removed a metal sign from the trash receptacle, approached the victim from behind and hit him on the side of the face, severely cutting his ear. The suspect, later identified as 48-year-old Kevin Lee Hicks of Morro Bay, fled the scene.

Police located Hicks in the area and arrested him. Officers booked Hicks in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, possession of a controlled substance and having outstanding warrants.

Then at about noon on Sunday, a caller reported an assault at the Mobil Gas Station at 911 Morro Bay Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and determined Andrew Bergfalk, 21, entered the gas station intoxicated and confronted the female store clerk about her relationship status.

Next, Bergfalk walked around the cashier’s counter and removed the clerk’s phone from her waistband. A male store employee attempted to intervene and a verbal altercation ensued.

Bergfalk then assaulted the male employee and later the female clerk as well. Both the victims and Bergfalk sustained injuries.

Officers arrested Bergfalk at the scene and booked him in the SLO County Jail on assault and theft charges. Bergfalk is no longer in custody, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

Hicks, however, remains in jail with his bail set at $100,000.

Investigations into both assault cases are ongoing. Officers are asking anyone who has information about either incident to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225.

