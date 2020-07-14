One person injured in Santa Maria hotel fire
July 14, 2020
A fire broke out at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Santa Maria early Tuesday morning, resulting in the hotel being evacuated and one person being taken to the hospital.
Shortly before 5 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning at the Hampton Inn located at 2190 Presider Lane. Firefighters arrived at the scene and discovered a small blaze on the second floor, which was kept in check by a hotel sprinkler system, according to firefighters.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
An ambulance transported one person to Marian Regional Medical Center.
It is suspected the fire started inside a second floor room at the hotel, according to KCOY. A neighboring guest dragged the occupant out of the room where the fire started, witnesses said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines