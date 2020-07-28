Police searching for Santa Maria robbery victim and suspects

July 28, 2020

Santa Maria police are searching for both the suspects and the victim in a robbery at gunpoint that occurred earlier this month.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on July 13, two suspects robbed a victim at gunpoint in the 400 block of W. Alvin Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Police say the robbery was captured on video footage.

Both the suspects and victim fled before officers arrived at the scene. Investigators have still not identified the suspects and the victim.

Police are circulating a surveillance image of one of the suspects. Anyone who has information about the identity of the individuals involved in the robbery is asked to contact Detective Dix at (805) 928-3781 ext. 224.

