SLO County coronavirus cases surpass 1,000, with five deaths

July 13, 2020

By CCN STAFF

Over the weekend, San Luis Obispo County logged 70 new coronavirus cases in one day, passed the 1,000 mark and had one death.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all bars to close and limited restaurants to outside dining and delivery only. Further shutdowns are anticipated for Thursday, including the closure of religious services, protests, and beauty and barber shops.

During the past three days, there have been 101 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. Paso Robles leads with 23 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 18, Arroyo Grande with 15, and Grover Beach with 11.

Of the 1,006 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 688 individuals have recovered, and five have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 12 people in the hospital — six in intensive care, and 299 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 244

San Luis Obispo — 163

Nipomo — 141

Atascadero — 98

Arroyo Grande — 89

Grover Beach — 48

San Miguel — 38

Templeton — 34

Pismo Beach — 33

Oceano — 19

Los Osos — 20

Morro Bay — 12

CMC — 11

Cambria — 9

Santa Margarita — 8

Cayucos — 7

Shandon — 6

Avila Beach — 5

Other county cases — 20

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 335,318 positive cases, and 7,096 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 3,478,415 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 138,234 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 13,228,323 cases with 574,962 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with the Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...