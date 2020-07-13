Front Page  »  

Newsom orders bars and restaurants closed, beauty shops are next

July 13, 2020

By CCN STAFF

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars and dine-in restaurants to close statewide earlier today in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. In addition, counties on the monitoring list for three days are required to shut down worship services, beauty and barber shops, and protests.

San Luis Obispo County was added to the monitoring list on Monday because it has had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14 day span. SLO County is at 114 new cases in two weeks and expected to require further closures on Thursday. Counties on the state watch list include Monterey Ventura and Santa Barbara.

After three days on the watch list, Gov. Newsom has ordered the following businesses closed:

  • Fitness centers
  • Worship services
  • Protests
  • Offices for non-essential sectors
  • Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors
  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Malls

All counties are required to close:

  • Dine-in restaurants
  • Wineries and tasting rooms
  • Movie theaters
  • Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)
  • Zoos and museums
  • Cardrooms


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Thrasha

And covid19.ca.gov say’s we’re not on the list.


07/13/2020 4:45 pm
jumping in

Isn’t it interesting that California was listed today as one of the top states recovering from the economy. This is EXACTLY what Newsom doesn’t want. He will keep everyone in lock down, shudder businesses until November and then miraculously everything will be fine. The statistics are being manipulated for political gain.


07/13/2020 4:45 pm
modernwelding

shutter not shudder, but yes, we should shudder.


07/13/2020 7:18 pm
MrYan

What direction do you have that tin foil hat pointed towards? I can’t quite find that frequency Kenneth.


07/13/2020 7:21 pm
saywhat

The article indicates San Luis Obispo County had 114 new cases in 14 days.

Here are the true facts:

San Luis Obispo County has had 395 new cases in the last 14 days

San Luis Obispo County has had 241 in the last 7 days

Get the facts here : https://www.emergencyslo.org/en/positive-case-details.aspx


07/13/2020 4:36 pm
8way2many

When you close down all the beaches south of SLO then the rest of California flocks to SLO beaches.

Shouldn’t be at all surprising why we are shutting down again.


07/13/2020 2:38 pm
modernwelding

More like Bakersfield and Fresno, with the Valley heat, will be coming our way. Best to close the beaches and post signs on entrances to SLO County.


07/13/2020 7:19 pm
mazin

Our vaccine future? A King’s College London study of the antibody responses of 90 patients and health workers suggests, that like a common cold, the coronavirus can re-infect people, even if they developed antibodies during their first infection. The potency of the antibodies fell by as much as 23 times over the three months, the study found, and in some cases were undetectable at the end of that period of time. Professor Robin Shattock of Imperial College London said that while reinfection would probably be “less severe” because of people retaining “immune memory,” the risk of them passing on the virus meant they would likely have to receive boosts of the vaccine on a regular basis. “Ultimately this may require the use of annual boosting immunizations, particularly for the most vulnerable. This could be delivered alongside annual influenza immunizations,” he said. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.


07/13/2020 2:14 pm
Robert1

The herd will never get herd immunity without exposure, shall we bankrupt the country hiding for years, or be smart and mask up??? Shutting the entire state down is crazy.


07/13/2020 2:04 pm
mazin

Herd immunity is not going to happen. The potency of the antibodies doesn’t stick for longer than three months, see above study.


07/13/2020 3:29 pm
kettle

So we should sacrifice our family members and get them exposed or just other peoples family’s? Like the idiot covid parties?


“or be smart and mask up” I wish they would, every place I went today had exposed nose’s, people pulling down the mask to talk and so on.


“Shutting the entire state down is crazy.” Yes, but less crazy then people who won’t mask up, acting like spoiled little children. They are the ones dragging this out, the trumpkins and the facebook trained doctors and scientists.


Covidiots are the cause of all of the re-closings of businesses across the country.


07/13/2020 3:58 pm
TiaMiaOhMy

I TRIED to listen to his press conference, he’s just so hard to listen to, uhhhh, uhhhh and his robotic speech delivery drives me crazy. On the issue at hand, I’m wondering what the “penalties” are for not abiding by the Orders? AND, what will happen if the protesters go ahead and stage more protests? Oh, yeah, (sarcasm) they’ll be ok if they’re wearing their masks, right? HA, then why can’t other businesses still do that? Would be interesting to see what would happen to a business vs the damn protesters, just say’in.


07/13/2020 2:03 pm
ddc1983

I guess the mask mandate from a month ago didn’t slow the spread like people hoped. I guess we should’ve known… it didn’t work for LA when they enacted the mask mandate 2 months ago. Hopefully the state fares better with bar and restaurant closures than LA did.


07/13/2020 1:53 pm
Grandpapa

If people wore face coverings but it’s 50/50 around here. I don’t feel sorry for the businesses that aren’t enforcing the face covering mandate


07/13/2020 7:52 pm
﻿