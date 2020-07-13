Newsom orders bars and restaurants closed, beauty shops are next

July 13, 2020

By CCN STAFF

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars and dine-in restaurants to close statewide earlier today in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. In addition, counties on the monitoring list for three days are required to shut down worship services, beauty and barber shops, and protests.

San Luis Obispo County was added to the monitoring list on Monday because it has had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14 day span. SLO County is at 114 new cases in two weeks and expected to require further closures on Thursday. Counties on the state watch list include Monterey Ventura and Santa Barbara.

After three days on the watch list, Gov. Newsom has ordered the following businesses closed:

Fitness centers

Worship services

Protests

Offices for non-essential sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

Hair salons and barbershops

Malls

All counties are required to close:

Dine-in restaurants

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters

Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

Zoos and museums

Cardrooms

