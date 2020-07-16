SLO County ordered to shutter beauty shops, gyms and more

July 15, 2020

By CCN STAFF

San Luis Obispo County health officials on Wednesday ordered gyms, religious services and hair salons to shutdown indoor activities on Thursday morning in response to state requirements.

Counties that have had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14 day span, are placed on the state’s watch list. SLO County made the list on Monday.

After three days on the watch list, counties are required to shut down indoor activities in the following sectors:

Fitness centers

Worship services

Protests

Offices for non-essential sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

Hair salons and barbershops

Malls

During the past two days, there have been 106 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. Paso Robles leads with 26 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 14, San Luis Obispo with 13, and Nipomo with 11.

Of the 1,012 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 720 individuals have recovered, and six have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 11 people in the hospital — six in intensive care, and 374 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 269

San Luis Obispo — 176

Nipomo — 152

Atascadero — 112

Arroyo Grande — 104

Grover Beach — 53

San Miguel — 38

Templeton — 40

Pismo Beach — 36

Oceano — 23

Los Osos — 22

Morro Bay — 14

CMC — 11

Cambria — 10

Santa Margarita — 9

Cayucos — 7

Shandon — 6

Avila Beach — 6

Other county cases — 23

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 355,285 positive cases, and 7,361 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 3,616,747 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 140,140 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 13,689,855 cases with 586,772 dead.

