Three SLO County deputies and one inmate positive for coronavirus

July 20, 2020

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that three additional sheriff deputies and a third inmate have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last week, a patrol deputy developed a cough, which was determined to be from the coronavirus. County health officials then initiated contact tracing, which led to the quarantine of affected sheriff personnel.

In addition, two correctional deputies, who last worked at the jail on July 10 and 11, have also tested positive for the virus. The housing areas where they worked have been quarantined, and the monitoring of inmates continues as well as testing of inmates and staff as recommended by county public health.

The sheriff’s office recently tested more than 300 inmates for coronavirus, with 50 of those tests conducted during the past 24 hours. Currently, four sheriff deputies and three jail inmates have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

