11 more Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

August 14, 2020

Eleven additional Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for coronavirus this week, while another inmate died with the virus.

Ten of the infected inmates are asymptomatic and being housed in double or triple cells together. The one inmate who is ill from the virus is isolated in a negative air flow cell.

This brings the total number of coronavirus positive inmates who have been housed at the Main Jail to 25. Of those, one died, five were released from custody, four have recovered, and 15 are currently infected with the virus.

