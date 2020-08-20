A sixth SLO County deputy infected with coronavirus

August 20, 2020

A sixth San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputy tested positive for the coronavirus, while the number of new cases appears to be declining.

On July 17, the patrol deputy developed symptoms, and was tested that day. On Wednesday, the test came back positive.

The deputy worked out of the main office, and wore a mask while on duty.

That makes a total of six deputies who have tested positive for the virus: three correctional deputies and three patrol deputies.

In addition, four inmates at the jail have tested positive for the coronavirus. At this time, they have all recovered.

During the past two days, SLO County reported 17 new coronavirus cases. Atascadero leads with 5 new coronavirus cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 4, and Templeton with 3.

Of the 2,579 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 2,131 individuals have recovered, and 20 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 9 people in the hospital — five in intensive care, and 408 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 667

Nipomo — 294

San Luis Obispo — 293

Atascadero — 289

CMC inmates — 219

Arroyo Grande — 173

Grover Beach — 122

Templeton — 100

San Miguel — 96

Oceano — 85

Pismo Beach — 49

Los Osos — 47

Morro Bay — 35

Cambria — 30

Santa Margarita — 23

Shandon — 16

Cayucos — 13

Avila Beach — 8

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 14

As of Wednesday evening, there have been 647,209 positive cases, and 11,686 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 5,701,162 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 176,342 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 22,585,227 cases with 791,077 dead.

