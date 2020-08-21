Arsonist accused of starting the Dolan Fire near Big Sur

August 21, 2020

Shortly after the start of the Dolan Fire near Big Sur Tuesday night, detectives arrested a Fresno man for allegedly causing the blaze.

The Dolan Fire has burned 8,500 acres and is 0 percent contained, as of Friday morning. The fire broke out at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday near Highway 1 in the John Little State Natural Reserve, approximately 10 miles south of Big Sure.

State parks personnel detained Ivan Geronimo Gomez, 30, near the point of origin. Monterey County Sheriff’s detectives then arrived at the scene and arrested Gomez on charges of arson of forest lands.

Deputies booked Gomez in Monterey County Jail with his bail set at $2 million.

The arson investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information about the case is asked to contact the Monterey County Sheriff’s Investigations Division at (831) 755-3773 or (831) 755-3762.

Currently, the Dolan Fire is one of multiple large blazes burning in Monterey County. Smoke from Monterey County fires has been blowing into SLO County.

Additionally, Highway 1 remains closed between Ragged Point and Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park because of the Dolan Fire.

