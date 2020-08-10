Man steals landscaping from SLO coffeehouse
With plans to increase customers through outdoor dining, the owners of the Kreuzberg coffeehouse on Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo purchased a variety of potted plants to place around their parklet.
However, Thursday evening a man snatched multiple plants, walking away with one or two potted plants at a time. Kreuzberg management suspects the thief either lives nearby or was walking the plants to a parked vehicle.
“At 11:45 on Thursday night, this dude walked off with a bunch of landscaping for our new parklet, including a $250 olive tree we had named Olive and loved with all our hearts,” according to the Kreuzberg Facebook page. “Who recognizes him??? Please share.”
