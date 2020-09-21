Arroyo Grande man killed in crash identified
September 21, 2020
CHP officials identified the Arroyo Grande man who died Friday after his motorcycle collided with a tractor on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo as Christopher James Crimmins, 48.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Crimmins was driving northbound on Orcutt Road when he encountered a slow-moving John Deere tractor. He attempted to pass the tractor, as it turned left towards a private driveway, according to the CHP.
Crimmins’ Harley Davidson collided with the rear of the tractor, ejecting him. He died at the scene of the crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines