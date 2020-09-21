Front Page  »  

Arroyo Grande man killed in crash identified

September 21, 2020

CHP officials identified the Arroyo Grande man who died Friday after his motorcycle collided with a tractor on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo as Christopher James Crimmins, 48.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Crimmins was driving northbound on Orcutt Road when he encountered a slow-moving John Deere tractor. He attempted to pass the tractor, as it turned left towards a private driveway, according to the CHP.

Crimmins’ Harley Davidson collided with the rear of the tractor, ejecting him. He died at the scene of the crash.


Jorge Estrada

I can understand the relaxation while taking in the surrounding beautiful scenery and then suddenly there is the invisible tractor that a mind can block out, when in that peaceful zone. This can happen to anyone, any driver and often so quickly that there is no resolve. R.I.P. Christopher


09/21/2020 2:55 pm
Mark

That bike survived the accident well–doesn’t even seem to have a scratch on it.


09/21/2020 2:13 pm
Kevin Rice

It’s called a “stock photo”.


09/21/2020 2:30 pm
