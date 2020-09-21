Nipomo residents displaced after house fire
An early Monday morning car fire spread to a home in Nipomo, leaving two residents displaced.
At about 2.m., a 911 caller reported a vehicle fire at 431 Bar K Lane, according to Cal Fire.
KSBY reports the vehicle became engulfed in flames, and the the blaze then spread to a home. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the fire caused one adult and one child to be displaced from the home.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire. The adult and child were transported to a local Red Cross facility.
