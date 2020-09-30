Man killed during Cayucos sewer plant construction

By KAREN VELIE

A 26-year-old construction worker was killed Tuesday morning near Highway 1 and Toro Creek Road in Cayucos while working on the a pipeline for the new sewer project.

Cal Fire and California’s Occupational Safety and Health Agency employees were at the scene yesterday. The employee of Ventura Directional Drilling became entangled in cables, leading to his death, according to OSHA.

At about 10:30 a.m., the worker was killed during a boring procedure, said Cayucos Sanitary District Board Member Dan Chivens. The deceased man’s name is not being released at this time.

The $25 million project is expected to be finished in early 2021. Ventura Directional Drilling is working as a subcontractor on the pipeline from the lift station to the sewer plant.

