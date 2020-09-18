Man survives shooting on San Ysabel Avenue in Paso Robles
September 18, 2020
By CCN STAFF
A Paso Robles man was shot outside his home on San Ysabel Avenue on Thursday evening. He is expected to survive his injuries.
Shortly before 10 p.m., a vehicle drove up to David Chavez ‘s house, and a man got out. One man yelled, “Step back, he has a gun,” a witness said.
The man then starting shooting at a group of people congregating in the front yard. Chavez suffered a gunshot wound.
Emergency responders transported Chavez to a local hospital, where he is being treated for his injury.
