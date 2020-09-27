Officer injured, shots fired at Los Angeles police station

September 27, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An intruder pistol whipped an officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Community Station Saturday night.

The suspect entered the department, had an altercation with an officer, and grabbed the officers gun. Several rounds were fired during the altercation, but none hit the officer or the suspect.

The officer suffered a head injury.

According to a tweet by LAPD Chief Michel Moore, the officer is receiving treatment in the hospital after suffering bumps and bruises.

Harbor Division officers pursued the suspect and took him into custody, Moore said.

The harbor station incident occurred amid several days of protests in the Los Angeles area following a decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to file murder charges in the Breonna Taylor death case.

Earlier this week, a gunman shot two police officers during a protest in Louisville over the grand jury decision.

Two weeks ago, a gunman ambushed and wounded two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Compton amid almost nightly Black Lives Matter protests.

