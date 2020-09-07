Front Page  »  

Thousands without power in North San Luis Obispo County

September 6, 2020

By CCN STAFF

On a day of record heat, thousands of San Luis County residents lost power in multiple outages that spanned from rural Atascadero to Heritage Ranch late Sunday afternoon.

The largest outage is in Templeton, where approximately 2,570 customers lost power in nine separate outages. Power is expected to be restored to all Templeton residents from between 9 and 9:15 p.m.

Then at approximately 5:43 p.m., 308 customers lost power in an outage that stretched south from Creston Road to north of Niblick Road. A smaller outage at Heritage Ranch is impacting 14 customers.

In two separate outages, 259 customers are currently without electricity in Atascadero. South of Atascadero, 69 customers in Garden Farms are without power.

In each case, the cause of the outage is under investigation, and power is expected to be restored by no later than 9:30 p.m.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Speak Truth to Power

Think it’s bad not….just wait until the Green New Deal happens and air conditioning units are banned to save on power and CO2 emissions. Think that sounds outlandish…ya…so did banning Natural Gas for cooking and heat before it happened in SLO.


Vote Up11Vote Down 
09/06/2020 7:46 pm
kettle

So thousands of people without power on one of the hottest days of the year and you are going on about “Green New Deal” and you missed the mark. Perhaps asking about Kamala’s birth certificate or Bidens emails will make for a better troll for upvotes?


Also neither air conditioning or natural gas have been banned in the City, no one wants to cook on electric stoves (well a few).


Vote Up-10Vote Down 
09/06/2020 8:48 pm
womanwhohasbeenthere

Actually gas stoves and gas heat are now banned in new houses in San Luis Obispo. It is only a matter of time before these idiots at city hall decide that a house must be all electric before it can be resold. Thanks Heidi Harmon et al.

And almost no one has AC in SLO because it usually doesn’t get that hot.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
09/06/2020 10:04 pm
﻿