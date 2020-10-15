Another body found in San Luis Obispo

October 14, 2020

By CCN STAFF

The body of a man in his late 30s was discovered Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle parked in a driveway in San Luis Obispo.

A resident of a home off Johnson Avenue went outside to check on a friend who had spent the night in a motor home parked in her driveway, and discovered his body. There was drug paraphernalia scattered nearby, leading her to suspect a drug overdose.

SLO police and SLO County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death. CalCoastNews is not releasing the man’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

This is the fourth body found in SLO County in the span of seven days.

Shortly before noon on Oct. 8, officers found a homeless man, who was in his 60s, dead inside a tent at a homeless encampment located along the Bob Jones Trail between Prado Road and Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.

It appeared the man had been dead for several weeks, police said.

On the morning of Oct. 9, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the Chevron gas station near Cal Poly. It is suspected the man died from an overdose.

On Oct. 10, the body of 26-year-old Daniel Romo was discovered in the riverbed near the JCPenney store in Paso Robles.

