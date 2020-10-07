Front Page  »  

Civility in SLO has become a political mantra

October 7, 2020

John Ewan

OPINION by JOHN EWAN

While practicing civility is admirable, it is time to move beyond simple civility and embrace respectfulness.

Respectful of our history

Respectful of our environmental legacy

Respectful of our neighborhoods

Respectful of our diversity

Respectful of our fiduciary responsibility

Respectful of our community

Respectful of our action’s impacts

Respectful of our differing viewpoints

Respectful of each other.

Respect comes from the heart – civility comes from the law.

Sandra Marshall has shown her heart and her respect for all.

Vote Sandra Marshall for San Luis Obispo City Mayor.

John Ewan is a former San Luis Obispo city councilman.


Eyes Everywhere

ABH –Anyone but Heidi!


10/07/2020 11:51 am
WhatNext

With all due respect. Sweeney has my vote.


10/07/2020 11:44 am
shelworth

“Hey SLO, quit electing wackos”. How’s that?


10/07/2020 11:41 am
Kevin Rice

I respectfully urge NO on Marshall.


10/07/2020 11:33 am
