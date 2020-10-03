Coronavirus hospitalizations down in SLO County

October 3, 2020

By CCN STAFF

While the number of people hospitalized in San Luis Obispo County continues to decline, the average number of new cases has slightly increased after Cal Poly students returned to campus for the fall season.

In mid-August, SLO County was logging an average of 48 new cases a day, which then began to fall consistently to an average of 20 new cases in mid-September, when Cal Poly students returned. Since then, the average number of cases have risen slightly to 23 new cases a day.

Even so, with new treatments and the largest segment of infected adults in the 18 through 29 year age bracket, there are currently only seven people hospitalized with the virus.

During the past seven days, SLO County reported 141 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles leads with 47 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 33, Oceano with 12, Nipomo with 10 and Atascadero with nine.

Of the 3,685 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 3,450 individuals have recovered, and 31 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are seven people in the hospital — one in intensive care, and 197 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 899

San Luis Obispo — 624

Atascadero — 380

Nipomo — 350

CMC inmates — 292

Arroyo Grande — 218

Grover Beach — 162

Templeton — 129

Oceano — 123

San Miguel — 122

Pismo Beach — 65

Morro Bay — 62

Los Osos — 58

Shandon — 49

Cambria — 35

Santa Margarita — 31

Cal Poly residents — 27

Creston — 19

Cayucos — 18

Avila Beach — 7

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 9

As of Friday evening, there have been 826,690 positive cases, and 16,075 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 7,566,331 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 213,698 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 34,953,691 cases with 1,034,904 dead.

