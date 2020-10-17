Paso Robles police searching for two men tied to deadly shooting

October 17, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police have identified two persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a man at the JnJ Liquor & Deli on Spring Street on Thursday.

Police have identified the persons of interest as Jose Campoverde, 21, and Cayetano Osegueda, 20. They are asking for the public’s help in finding the two men.

Shortly after 5 p.m., three individuals exited a vehicle in the liquor store parking lot and confronted Oliver Nungaray, 27. During the altercation, one of the assailants shot and killed Nungaray.

The shooter also shot, possibly inadvertently, one of the people he arrived with. The second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After the shooting, the suspect and another male fled the scene in their vehicle. Investigators later located the suspects’ vehicle and are processing it for evidence.

It is believed the shooting was gang-related.

