San Luis Obispo snubs rules, promotes sales tax increase

October 12, 2020
T. Keith Gurnee

OPINION by KEITH GURNEE

Come Nov. 3, San Luis Obispo voters are being asked to approve Measure G-20, SLO’s latest proposed sales tax hike that will replace the temporary 0.5 percent sales tax enacted in 2014 by tripling it with a permanent 1.5 percent sales tax increase.

This begs questions that demand answers:

  • Could the timing of this tax be any worse?
  • Should we reward the dubious performance of our city government by letting it dig even deeper into our pockets?
  • Can our downtown and local businesses survive these increases amidst the worst pandemic in 100 years, its resulting lockdowns, and the social unrest that has plagued our downtown businesses?

The answer is a resounding no!

Measure G-20’s advocates argue that the funds raised will be used only on certain projects when in fact it will go into the General Fund with no restrictions on its use, including increasing management salaries.

While Measure G of 2014 raised $7.8 million annually, Measure G-20 hopes to raise a whopping $21.6 million per year. Why the big jump? That’s easy: because the city has gotten hooked on the revenue and is grasping for even more.

With 11 of its top managers making more than California’s governor, with 25 other staffers making more than U.S. Senators, with its unfunded pension liability exceeding $175 million, and with interest accruing on that debt by $1.1 million monthly, it’s incumbent upon the city to practice greater fiscal responsibility.

G-20’s supporters say that 70 percent of the tax will be paid by tourists and visitors. Amid the coronavirus with so many sheltering in place and avoiding travel, and when our hotels and restaurants are restricted to a fraction of their capacity, that 70 percent number is pure fantasy. Just remember this: each and every resident of the city who spends money here will be paying a higher tax.

G-20’s supporters also say that SLO’s tax increase will be the same as many California cities. If it fails, we’ll have a lower tax rate than others, giving our local businesses and our tourist industry a competitive edge over other communities and generating more economic activity here.

And what about the city’s failed past promises to spend previous sales tax revenues on capital projects? Instead, they were spent mostly on general routine maintenance activities and operational expenses.

A detailed audit conducted from 2007-2014 on the original Measure Y tax increase revealed that less than 3 percent of the revenue was spent on true capital projects. Since passage of Measure G in 2014 that number has climbed to only 4 percent!

But what’s most disturbing is the city’s spending of your taxpayer funds to send out official-looking city mailers this past week advocating passage of Measure G-20 and generating public fears if it fails. This thinly-veiled political hit piece was a direct violation of the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) rules and the Government Code prohibiting the use of public funds for political purposes.

Just two months ago, the FPPC imposed a $1.35 million fine against the County of Los Angeles for doing what SLO is doing right now. Perhaps the city doesn’t mind spending your tax money to pay such a fine.

Sales taxes are the most regressive form of taxation that hurts the middle-class, small businesses, and young families struggling to get by in these trying times. With the COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant lockdowns, business closures, and job losses, now is not the time to raise our taxes.

Vote NO on Measure G-20, and vote for those candidates for mayor and SLO City Council who will vote the same way.

T. Keith Gurnee is a former SLO City Councilmember.


TKG

Just received an email from somebody who read this piece who informed me that it omitted the concept “that DMV use taxes are based upon the local sales tax rate. Since automobile purchases are a high dollar item, the (sales tac) increase does have an impact on the local population, since use taxes are based on the location the person lives, and not where the car was purchased. It is not just the out-of-town people that are impacted.”


GREAT CATCH! If iI had just waited until the sales tax increase was approved, I would have had to pay an additional $525 in sales taxes on a moderately priced new car we bought here earlier this year. Darn!


10/12/2020 2:34 pm
localman

Keith, I’m afraid I have bad news. If you want a functioning city, or even just a paved road in front of your house, you’re gonna need to either pay more than your Prop 13 capped $1,500 a year in property tax or pay some more sales tax.


10/12/2020 1:06 pm
isoslo

Got some bad news for ya localman, anytime the government increases taxes everything the citizens buy gets more expensive. The city does not want this revenue to give us a better community, they want the money to give themselves a better living.


10/12/2020 1:31 pm
localman

Yes, they spend 80% of the budget on stuff that doesn’t help the community like…police, fire, utilities, public works, and parks. You could just look at the budget. It’s all there.


https://www.slocity.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=23630


10/12/2020 4:58 pm
WhatNext

You obviously have no idea how much people pay in property tax.


10/12/2020 3:17 pm
localman

You obviously have no idea how much people pay in property tax.


Here’s just one. $1.1M house paying $1,500 in property taxes.


https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/570-Pacific-St-San-Luis-Obispo-CA-93401/15386009_zpid/


10/12/2020 3:40 pm
kayaknut

You seem to have confused today’s house value with the price paid for a house when last purchased. The tax rate is based on the purchase price not today’s value, which is exactly what Prop13 was meant to protect. Trust that if the house you listed were to sell today at $1,000,000 plus the property taxes paid on it would be much higher than $1,500.


10/12/2020 4:37 pm
localman

I understand how this works. You seem to have confused how California does property taxes with how property taxes are supposed to work.


10/12/2020 6:22 pm
shelworth

how about a 20% pay cut for every person employed by, or retired from San Luis Obispo? That might help a bit with the money problems and not hurt people who are struggling to pay their rent right now.


10/12/2020 12:35 pm
Rambunctious

I guess our government thinks they can shut us all down until we are on the verge of going broke and when it gets to hurting the coffers they can just raise our taxes….sorry that’s not how it works….we are all tapped out….deal with it….or open back up….you know you will on November 5th anyway…..


10/12/2020 12:26 pm
shishkabob141

Any tax into the general fund is a NO-GO!


10/12/2020 12:15 pm
slocorruptionhater

I agree, NO on G-20. The additional revenues will be used to replace funding that would otherwise go to capital projects to fund bloated management salaries instead. The City needs to drastically reduce its payroll first and foremost. The PD/FD “overtime” sham need to be eliminated. Don’t get me going on the unfunded pension liability issue. SLO is being run into the ground. So, first order of business is to limit additional revenue from new taxes, and to instead make the City be fiscally responsible.


10/12/2020 11:51 am
Jon Tatro

Well written Keith and factually supported. Vote no on G20 and vote to replace the socialist running the city of SLO.


10/12/2020 11:34 am
