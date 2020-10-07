Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo woman arrested for felony hit and run

October 7, 2020

BY CCN STAFF

CHP officers arrested a 49-year-old San Luis Obispo woman on Tuesday who allegedly crashed into a bicyclist in Los Osos and then fled the scene.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Erin Aversano drove into the bicycle lane and sideswiped Robert Conlen, 66, of Los Osos as he rode his bike on Los Osos Valley Road Road near Sombrero Drive. Conlen suffered a severe leg fracture.

Aversano fled the scene in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Officers later apprehended Aversano at another injury accident in the area of Santa Rosa Street and Highland Drive in SLO.

Police arrested Aversano for driving under the influence of drugs and hit and run and booked her into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.


slocalgal

Erin Aversano’s teenage son died after accidentally falling from the Cal Poly radio tower four years ago. As I recall, he’d graduated from SLO High, was attending Cuesta, and was well-liked. The story impacted me at the time because I have a son the same age. It appears she’s struggling with substance issues now. Hopefully, she gets the help she needs.


I’m very grateful the bicyclist survived and hope he has a speedy recovery. There have been too many scary bike accidents in the SLO area.


10/07/2020 1:47 am
