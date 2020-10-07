San Luis Obispo woman arrested for felony hit and run

BY CCN STAFF

CHP officers arrested a 49-year-old San Luis Obispo woman on Tuesday who allegedly crashed into a bicyclist in Los Osos and then fled the scene.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Erin Aversano drove into the bicycle lane and sideswiped Robert Conlen, 66, of Los Osos as he rode his bike on Los Osos Valley Road Road near Sombrero Drive. Conlen suffered a severe leg fracture.

Aversano fled the scene in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Officers later apprehended Aversano at another injury accident in the area of Santa Rosa Street and Highland Drive in SLO.

Police arrested Aversano for driving under the influence of drugs and hit and run and booked her into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

