SLO County reports highest day of coronavirus cases since August

October 28, 2020

New coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County reached the highest daily total since late August, with more than half of the 49 people infected being between the ages of 18 and 29-years-old.

The increase comes one day after the county announced they were close to meeting criteria required to further open the economy. The county’s adjusted case rate per 100,000 is currently at 4.0, and at 3.9 the county would move from the red tier to the more relaxed orange tier.

During the past eight days, SLO County reported 191 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles leads with 77 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 44.

Of the 4,240 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 4,027 individuals have recovered, and 32 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are seven people in the hospital — one in the intensive care unit, and 171 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,080

San Luis Obispo — 815

Atascadero — 402

Nipomo — 364

CMC inmates — 294

Arroyo Grande — 234

Grover Beach — 172

San Miguel — 150

Templeton — 144

Oceano — 139

Pismo Beach — 66

Morro Bay — 67

Los Osos — 64

Shandon — 57

Cambria — 36

Santa Margarita — 34

Cal Poly residents — 50

Creston — 25

Cayucos — 19

Avila Beach — 9

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 13

As of Tuesday evening, there have been 919,041 positive cases, and 17,521 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 9,113,371 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 233,063 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 44,726,632 cases with 1,178,375 dead.

