Driver crashes stolen car into Nipomo home, injures woman
October 29, 2020
A suspect driving a car believed to have been stolen crashed into a house in Nipomo early Thursday morning, injuring a woman who was asleep inside. [KCOY]
Shortly after 1 a.m., the driver blew through a stop sign and slammed into the bedroom of a home located at 1415 Osage Street. The driver allegedly fled the scene by foot following the collision.
The woman, who was asleep inside the home, suffered undisclosed injuries. She declined medical treatment and did not go to the hospital.
A CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines