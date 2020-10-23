Front Page  »  

SLO Democrat voting for Cherisse Sweeney for mayor

October 23, 2020

OPINION by MELISSA TUNNELL

I am a San Luis Obispo resident and registered Democrat proudly supporting Cherisse Sweeney for mayor.

I have read some of the lies being told about this candidate and cannot remain silent. I have met Mayoral Candidate Cherisse Sweeney and can report without reservation that she is the real deal!

She is committed to her non-partisan position and intent on unifying our community.

She is an extremely intelligent woman and local business owner with fiscal responsibility.

She brings experience in working with multiple agencies, local, state and federal which will be useful in addressing our homeless situation in SLO.

This Democrat encourages you to vote for Cherisse Sweeney.  A vote for Sweeney is a vote for a positive direction for the City of San Luis Obispo.


localman

The real deal! Unifying our community! Working with agencies! I can’t wait for these very good and very specific and not at all meaningless words to be enacted through city policies. I love being non-partisan because it means we don’t have to talk about what we’re going to do.


10/23/2020 11:18 am
﻿